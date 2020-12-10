Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,982 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $249,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $847,720. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.