Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,062 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Middlesex Water worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSEX opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.20. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSEX. BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

