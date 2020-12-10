Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of American National Group worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,797,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in American National Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 127,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in American National Group during the third quarter worth $4,312,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in American National Group by 66.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American National Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.76. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

In other American National Group news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer acquired 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.34 per share, with a total value of $61,567.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.