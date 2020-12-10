Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 129,646 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

