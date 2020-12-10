Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.35. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $176,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $206,180.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at $874,143.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,180 shares of company stock worth $1,781,982 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

