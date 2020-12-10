Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.83 Million Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.09% of CECO Environmental worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.30 on Thursday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,594.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

