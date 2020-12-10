Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 5,377 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $83,330.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 412,624 shares of company stock worth $2,038,416 in the last 90 days.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.