Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 89,888 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,888 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $800,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $56,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $506,655. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

