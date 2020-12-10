Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 3,362 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Cowen began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Aegis began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $611,662.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,882.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,827 shares of company stock valued at $927,623. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $863.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

