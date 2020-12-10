Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,132 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,659,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $104.75 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

