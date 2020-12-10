Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Adient worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Adient by 61,877.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adient by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,086 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Adient by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 313,592 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in Adient by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,309,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Adient stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

