Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 137.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 374,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of Embraer worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 347.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 556,591 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Embraer by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Embraer by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Embraer by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 208,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Embraer by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 368,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.36. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

