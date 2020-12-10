Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.86 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,685 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.

ZG opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

