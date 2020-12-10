ValuEngine Downgrades CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) to Hold

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVAC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America started coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $136.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.44. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $151.80.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($54.37) by $54.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,707,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,241,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

