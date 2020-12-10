Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of VNE opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veoneer by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veoneer during the second quarter worth $1,579,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 176.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 52.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

