Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Shares of VTR opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 535,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 681,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

