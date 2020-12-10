Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $395.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $395.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $307.30 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -184.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.35 and a 200-day moving average of $284.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $278,390.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,968.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,223 shares of company stock worth $51,119,919 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

