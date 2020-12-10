BidaskClub Downgrades Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Hold

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CNBKA opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $419.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.11 per share, for a total transaction of $207,638.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,357,367.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,069,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,666 shares of company stock valued at $947,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Century Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

