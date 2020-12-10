Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $976.99 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 112,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

