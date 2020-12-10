Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Raised to $35.00 at Roth Capital

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

CMBM stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.04 million, a P/E ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,350. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

