Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.68 Billion

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report sales of $22.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.22 billion and the highest is $23.23 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $20.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $82.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.95 billion to $82.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.96 billion to $88.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

UPS opened at $169.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 84.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

