LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post sales of $6.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.85 billion and the lowest is $6.51 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $8.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $26.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $27.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.89 billion to $37.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

NYSE LYB opened at $88.54 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

