$386.21 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post sales of $386.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $377.90 million to $393.38 million. WEX reported sales of $440.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

NYSE:WEX opened at $189.73 on Thursday. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WEX by 2,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

