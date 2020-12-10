$68.54 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $68.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.37 billion and the lowest is $67.20 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $66.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $267.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.35 billion to $270.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $279.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $273.79 billion to $287.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CVS Health by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after buying an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

