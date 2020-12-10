$5.02 Million in Sales Expected for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:EPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolution Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:EPM) to announce sales of $5.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $9.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.02 million to $29.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EPM opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

