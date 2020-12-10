The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to announce $16.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.69 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $20.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $70.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.26 billion to $88.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.93 billion to $99.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $279.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

