$468.15 Million in Sales Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will post $468.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470.10 million and the lowest is $466.20 million. W. R. Grace & Co. posted sales of $504.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 265.86 and a beta of 1.35. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $73.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 849,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 652,655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,512,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

