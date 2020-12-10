Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report sales of $157.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $162.23 million. Life Storage posted sales of $147.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $606.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.10 million to $616.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $642.51 million, with estimates ranging from $610.96 million to $678.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $112.26 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

