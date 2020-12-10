Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $720.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report sales of $720.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.80 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $994,576. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 164,439 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

