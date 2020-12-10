Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 119,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

