Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241,291 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of MGIC Investment worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 63.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 473.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 57,375 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

