Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 83,851 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 328.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.12% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWPX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 519.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NWPX opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.95. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

