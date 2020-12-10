Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 140,043 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 140,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of DCP Midstream worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $26.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

