Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 64,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRG stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 216.57, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

