Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.93 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

Shares of DFP opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

