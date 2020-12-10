Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,233 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,382,000 after acquiring an additional 59,278 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $266,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Estes bought 18,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $508,215.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,115.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

