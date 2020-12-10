Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Inseego worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 93.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 138,559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSG. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

