Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 70.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 76,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DMO opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

