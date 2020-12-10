15,217 Shares in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Fathom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fathom from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

FTHM stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.56.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

