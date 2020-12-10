Raymond James & Associates Makes New $243,000 Investment in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $2,316,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $1,134,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

