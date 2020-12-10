Raymond James & Associates Purchases 791 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCT opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

