Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $116,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,084. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $126.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

