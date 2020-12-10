14,575 Shares in GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of GAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSE:GAN opened at $15.91 on Thursday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GAN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

