Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Colony Capital were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

