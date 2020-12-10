Raymond James & Associates Has $252,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) by 143.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,057,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEQ opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

