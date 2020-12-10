Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,890 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.10.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

