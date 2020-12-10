Raymond James & Associates Has $252,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $356,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKK opened at $284.69 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.27 and a 52-week high of $290.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.36.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.