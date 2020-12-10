Comparing Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) & Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) and Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Globalstar and Plaintree Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Globalstar has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plaintree Systems has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globalstar and Plaintree Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $131.72 million 4.07 $15.32 million ($0.16) -2.01 Plaintree Systems $12.52 million 0.11 -$1.88 million N/A N/A

Globalstar has higher revenue and earnings than Plaintree Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of Globalstar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Plaintree Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -98.82% -27.62% -13.44% Plaintree Systems -20.07% -110.08% -23.65%

Summary

Globalstar beats Plaintree Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and its sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 775,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Spain, Chile, Peru, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. It also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; and designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, automation, and oil and gas markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

