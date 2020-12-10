Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $7,419,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,529,443 shares of company stock worth $930,826,399.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

