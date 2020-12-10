31,057 Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,057 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Hanmi Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 204.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $352.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

